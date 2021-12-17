Gilmer, China Spring clash in UIL 4A DII Championship

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gilmer Buckeyes clashed with the China Spring Cougars Friday afternoon for the right to claim the 4A DII UIL Championship.

Gilmer was looking for their fourth state championship and their first since 2014. China Spring was hoping to win their second state and first since 1978.

The game started with Gilmer driving the field for the first seven minutes but China Spring was able to keep Brandon Tennison from converting a third down in the red zone. Gilmer looked to get a field goal but China Spring caught a break with the kick going off the upright.

