Killeen residents wanted as extras for upcoming min-series shoot

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Anybody hoping to make it in a movie could have their chance soon. A casting company has put a call-out to Killeen residents for a shoot taking place in January.

It is part of a new HBO Max mini-series and is scheduled for Jan. 25 inside the Killeen airport.

“So we’re going to be needing airport patrons, some flight attendants, some pilots,” said Niamh Fleming, the casting director. “So if anyone wants to pretend to be a pilot for a day, they’re very welcome to sign on up.”

There are not too many shareable details on the series the Brock Allen Casting Company is gathering the extras for.

It will be a bit of a time warp, set in the 1970s and based on a murder in Texas.

“That’s all I can give for the plot line for now, because I don’t want to spoil it for anyone,” said Fleming.

The company is looking for anyone who wants to join in as an extra.

“We want people of all ages, so we would love people who were even alive and remember this murder at the time,” said Fleming.

Bringing in something like this to Killeen may not just be exciting for residents, but for business owners as well.

“They’re going to eat at our restaurants, they’re going to go and visits the places and things that we have to do,” said Rebekah Moon, vice president of Investor Services for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “That’s only going to boost our local economy which is also a huge thing that we want to look at.”

Those interested are asked to send an email to tvextrassubmissions@gmail.com and include shoe and clothes size, height and weight, two recent photos of themselves and their COVID vaccination status information.

They are also particular about the look too, because it is set in the ‘70s. So no unnatural hair colors, visible tattoos or piercings.

“But, if you don’t have any experience and you’re just trying to get into the game, everyone is welcome, as long as it fits the look of the show,” said Fleming.

