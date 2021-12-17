Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Temple Foundation awards grants to promote economic development

By Donna McCollum
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Small business owners or those wanting to start a small business have an opportunity to received timely start-up advice, plus apply for specialized financial loans.

The T.L.L. Temple Foundation has selected Communities Unlimited and PeopleFund to receive $1.15 million in grants.

Many rural East Texas communities are working to overcome challenging trends, including declining populations, slowing economic growth, limited access to broadband, and lagging education and health outcomes, according to a press release about the business opportunity. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the strain on rural people and places.

In Deep East Texas there is a gap in nonprofit community development financial institutions capable of offering advice and loans to applicants who may not otherwise be eligible for a bank loan.

Wynn Rosser, CEO of the Temple Foundation, spoke with KTRE’S Donna McCollum about the business opportunity for applicants who live within a 12 county Deep East Texas region which Temple Foundation serves.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

