Tim Russell announces retirement, stepping down from Harmony

Harmony Eagles(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Harmony will have a new athletics director and head football coach for the first time since 2009.

Tim Russell announced his retirement to KLTV on Friday morning. He had two stints as the Eagles head coach, first 2001-03 and then 2010-2021. In his time at Harmony Russell went 106-62, making it to the playoffs 12 out of 16 seasons.

Russel’s time with the district will be done at the end of December.

