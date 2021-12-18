Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Governor Abbott debuts construction on Texas border wall

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference Saturday in Rio Grande City debuting the construction of the Texas border wall.

The Governor was joined by state offices like GLO Commissioner George P. Bush, Texas Facilities Commission (TFC) Chairman Steven Alvis, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris, and Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis. Officials spoke on the state’s progress regarding the southern border.

“In June, I promised Texans that we would step up in the federal government’s absence and build our own border wall,” said Governor Abbott. “We have wasted no time in the six months since that promise was made, and I am proud to announce that construction of the Texas border wall is now underway. Today not only represents the first phase of the Texas border wall, but it also serves as a major milestone in our efforts to combat illegal immigration, stop the smuggling of drugs and people, and keep our communities safe.”

On June 16, Abbott announced Texas’ plan for the border wall. According to the Governor’s Office, he authorized the transfer for $250 million as the down payment to start construction.

In September, the Texas Facilities Commission appointed Michael Baker International, Inc. and Huitt-Zollars, Joint Venture as the program manager. Abbott continued progress on the wall in that same month by signing House Bill 9 into law. This house bill provided an additional $1.8 billion in state funding directed to border security - including wall construction.

As of Dec 13, the Texas border wall has received $54,423,681 in donations.

To learn more about the Texas border wall, click here.

