Owens Elementary students, teachers deliver more than 1,000 homemade cards to Tyler community

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students at Owens Elementary School made over one thousand Christmas cards. Friday afternoon, teachers and student council members delivered them to 14 different retirement and nursing homes in Tyler.

The project is called, Spread Your Care. Students handed out cards to residents, sang carols and got to mingle with residents.

“It was an unreal feeling, you know, we built up to it. It was really exciting and then we get here and the smiles on their faces and the smiles that our kids had really melted my heart. A lot of our kids don’t realize what it means to give back to the community and how much it warms another person’s heart to do it,” said second grade teacher McKenzie Hugghins.

Pre-k through 5th graders and their families made cards over the last few weeks at school and home to have for today.

