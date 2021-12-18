Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast form your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thunderstorms this morning have remained below severe limits, at least as of the time I’m writing this. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms from Tyler-Longview to areas south. The main concern would be damaging wind and hail if a severe storm does develop. At this time, it appears the best chance for this to occur would be in Deep East Texas as there is a more favorable environment in southern areas for storms to become stronger. The showers and storms will be with us through most of the morning, coming to an end this afternoon.

Once storms pass, windy conditions and cooler temperatures will be with us. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Tyler-Longview, Lufkin-Nac, and other areas. As we go through the day, temperatures will be cooling down as well, our highs for today will be in the morning, and afternoon temps will be in the 40s and 50s. Deep East Texas could see warmer afternoon temps give the cold front may not make its way far enough south.

Beyond today, temps will sit below normal for several days, before warming back up into the 70s by the end of next week. Other than a low rain chance Monday, it also looks like this next week with be dryer than last. For those that were hoping for a cold Christmas, I don’t foresee it happening, at least as of now.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oder
Man charged with murder after Lufkin man dies from baseball bat attack
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of woman killed when hit by car
Lynnie Chatman
Affidavit: Livingston man beat father to death
The Texas Rangers are investigating Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery and Commissioners Rodney...
Texas Rangers hand off investigation of Angelina County judge, commissioners to DA
Hempstead ISD bus crash kills one adult

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 12-18-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
First Alert: A cold front to bring in rain followed by much cooler temperatures this weekend
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook