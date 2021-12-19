Nacogdoches police, constable asking for help identifying suspects who stole pickup, tools

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police and the county’s Pct. 1 constable are asking for the public’s help in identifying the four individuals who broke into a drilling company’s property on Dec. 9 and stole a Dodge Ram pickup and assorted tools.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Facebook page, four people entered the fenced area of Russell Drilling located in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 259 just before midnight on Dec. 9 and stole a white 1995 Dodge Ram three-quarter-ton extended cab truck with a Ranch Hand Bumper on its front end.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO. Posted by Nacogdoches Police Department on Thursday, December 16, 2021

The suspect also stole tools from the company’s property, the Facebook post stated.

About an hour later, the Dodge Ram was spotted traveling with what is believed to be a 2003 to 2005 silver Dodge Ram 3500 dually on the northwest loop in Nacogdoches.

The Dodge dually forcibly entered a property located at 402 Northwest Stallings and unsuccessfully tried to steal a travel trailer from the business at that location.

“Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in this case,” the Facebook post stated. “All information is confidential, and you never have to give your name.”

If the suspects are arrested, they will be charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. The case is being investigated by the Nacogdoches Police Department and the Pct. 1 Constable’s Office.

People may submit their tips at www.ncstips.com or by telephone at (936) 560-4636. The Facebook post stated that Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is the sole judge of reward payments.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.