NWS survey confirms tornado occurred in Montgomery County Saturday

A preliminary survey confirms a tornado touched down in NE Montgomery County Saturday.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - As a cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley Saturday, the boundary brought a line of rain & strong thunderstorms along with it. A few of which ended up being severe / tornado warned, especially as the activity pushed across the far southern and eastern reaches of the area. A survey conducted by the National Weather Service office in Houston confirmed Saturday evening that a tornado occurred within the warned storm in Northeastern Montgomery County earlier in the day.

Preliminary details on the tornado are as follows:

Location:Northeastern Montgomery County -- East of FM 1484
Preliminary Rating:EF-1
Path Width:100 yards
Path Length:1.75 miles
Injuries:0

Surveyors at the National Weather Service say widespread tree damage, including uprooted trees, was found along the damage path.

***This information is not final, and is subject to change. If/when there are updates we will post those to this article at kbtx.com.

