Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with temperatures this afternoon warming up into the 50s. Winds calmer than yesterday, but still a bit on the breezy side at times today. We’ll stay dry today, but rain returns to the forecast tonight. Nothing severe, just some scattered showers moving through during the overnight and morning hours to start the day tomorrow. Not expecting rainfall totals near as impressive as what we saw yesterday. With the rain and then afternoon clouds, highs tomorrow will only be in the upper 40s.

For today and tomorrow, temperatures will generally run below normal, while Tuesday will be a near normal day. Beyond Tuesday, we start to warm back up. We’ll stay dry through the extended period with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the 60s and 70s. For Christmas Day, we’re looking at temps in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Rumor has it, Santa is riding a Jet Ski this year and wearing a tank top. Have a great week!

