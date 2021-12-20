Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 3 snacks, 3 ingredients each!

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There is a lot to do during the holidays, so easy snacks and desserts are perfect! Here are some recipes to try out when you have guests over, or when you need a gift to make and share, or if you’re just feeling snack-ish!

3-ingredient pepper jelly bites: This is the perfect bite to put out for parties, or as snacks before holiday meals when people are getting hangry. They’re easy and really tasty!

3-ingredient white chocolate cream cheese fudge: This creamy, decadent fudge is just as festive as it is delicious, with the addition of red and green candies! You can choose your own candy if you prefer something other than M&Ms, of course, to make it your own. Enjoy!

3-ingredient cookies with cranberries and white chocolate: Here’s a great cookie recipe that will save you lots of time and are beautiful, chunky and soft. You can swap out the additions for your own favorite fruits or nuts.

