38-year-old man dies after Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A 38-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Longview Sunday.

According to the Longview Police Department, the shooting happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Fourteenth Street.

The victim, 38-year-old Jeremy Willis of Longview was found outside with a gunshot wound. Willis was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the crime are still under investigation.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.