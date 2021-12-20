Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Center man arrested on sexual assault, child porn charges

Bobby Halbert, 70, of Center, was arrested on charges of child pornography, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child on Monday.(Shelby County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Center man has been arrested on multiple charges of assault, indecency with a child and child pornography.

According to a report by Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham, investigators with his office executed a search warrant on the residence of 70-year-old Bobby Halbert. As a result of the investigation, Windham said Halbert was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure. His bond is currently set at $4.5 million with further charges possibly pending.

Windham said that investigators were alerted to the situation following an alleged victim stepping forward with information.

