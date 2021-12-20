Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Federal judge denies pretrial release for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Ryan Nichols
Ryan Nichols(Nichols - Smith Co Jail, Harkrider -Gregg Co Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - A federal judge has denied a motion to grant release for a Longview man who has been in jail since January and accused for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Judge Thomas F. Hogan heard more than three hours of arguments in the case of Ryan Taylor Nichols, 31. At the end of the hearing, Hogan said there is evidence that Nichols remains a threat to the community.

During arguments Monday, the prosecuting attorney played a Facebook Live video from Nichols’ Facebook page. In it, Nichols explains that “patriots’” votes were stolen and those in Congress were cowards for running and hiding when rioters stormed the Capitol.

“Ryan Nichols stands for violence,” Nichols said in the video.

Nichols defense attorney argued Nichols was caught up in the moment during the riots. He said Nichols had denounced his loyalty to the cause following the riots.

Hogan said he was sorry for the detention conditions Nichols has endured. He said he would work to ensure Nichols has a trial by springtime.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Roberts won Juror’s choice and the People’s choice award for his painting entitled, “Messenger”.
SFA professor wins worldwide art competition
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Hempstead ISD bus crash kills one adult
Lynnie Chatman
Affidavit: Livingston man beat father to death

Latest News

Bobby Halbert, 70, of Center, was arrested on charges of child pornography, sexual assault of...
Center man arrested on sexual assault, child porn charges
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,364 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches hospital using new technology to detect respiratory viruses
Nacogdoches hospital using new technology to detect respiratory viruses