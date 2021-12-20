First Alert: Clearing skies will give way to a cold night followed by a cool sunshine on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The upper level disturbance, or spin in the atmosphere, that gave us some light rain overnight and early this morning will be exiting stage left, leading to drier air returning in the days ahead.

This departing low pressure system will lead to clearing skies overnight. That will lead to a cold night in which our lows drop into the middle 30′s.

Tuesday will feature a cool sunshine as daytime highs top out in the upper 50′s with light winds. It will be a seasonally cool, first day of winter for us in the Piney Woods.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for the foreseeable future, we will get to enjoy lots of sun-filled, blue skies during the day and starlit skies at night with no rain expected as we approach the Christmas holiday.

After a couple of more seasonally cool, crisp days in east Texas, our winds will shift back to the south, becoming breezy later in the week. This will lead to a rapid warming trend as it is shaping up to be an unseasonably warm, but dry, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day throughout our region.

We are looking at lows in the 60′s with highs in the upper 70′s to right around the 80-degree mark from Friday through early next week, leading to temperatures trending about twenty-to-thirty degrees above average.

