Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Killeen Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a train

Killeen Police block 38th Street
Killeen Police block 38th Street(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Killeen Police Department responded to the area of 38th Street and Commerce Drive for a man being hit by a train.

During the investigation it was determined that a BNSF train was traveling eastbound on the tracks near the 38th Street bridge, there the male victim was seen on the tracks.

The conductor attempted to stop using emergency braking procedures, but was unable to stop before hitting the victim.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the male victim dead just before midnight.

The victim is identified as 55-year-old Brent Steven Babcock.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberts won Juror’s choice and the People’s choice award for his painting entitled, “Messenger”.
SFA professor wins worldwide art competition
Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.
Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Hempstead ISD bus crash kills one adult
Lynnie Chatman
Affidavit: Livingston man beat father to death

Latest News

Police lights
35-year-old man dies after Longview shooting
SFA professor wins worldwide art competition
SFA professor wins worldwide art competition
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Light rain this morning and a chilly afternoon under mostly cloudy skies
Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.
Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old
As many of you hit the road this week to visit family and friends, so will thousands of others...
New study finds Texas roads are the deadliest this holiday season