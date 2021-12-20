Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cold and wet start to the day. Temperatures in the 40s across East Texas and despite what is showing up on radar as heavy rain, showers this morning will be light. There is also the possibility for some sleet/light winter mix - but this will not be widespread or have a major impact on travel. Showers come to an end this afternoon and we’ll be looking at mostly cloudy skies, with highs this afternoon in the upper 40s and low 50s. Today will be our last cooler than normal day this week, tomorrow we’re near normal, then temps warm up to be above normal. The second half of the Christmas week features temperatures in the 60s and 70s, near 80s at times, with sunny to mostly sunny skies. We’ll also stay dry through this same period.

