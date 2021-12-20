Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches hospital using new technology to detect respiratory viruses

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is introducing technology that will provide testing results for many viruses with one swab. Different means and equipment can be utilized by hospitals. Those without the equipment send the swabs off for testing.

Nacogdoches Memorial has chosen the BioFire® Respiratory 2.1 Panel. This easy-to-use tool is fast and accurate, using one comprehensive test to help quickly diagnose COVID-19, influenza, RSV and many other respiratory pathogens.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum visited with Chief Operating and Nursing Officer, Hart Hintze about the technology.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

