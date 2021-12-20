Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at South Plains Mall

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at South Plains Mall on Sunday evening.

Police tell us one person was grazed and another person suffered minor injuries while fleeing the area. Only minor injuries were reported and both people were treated on scene.

They say the shots were fired in the common area of the mall between women’s Dillard’s and Premiere Cinema, not in any specific store.

LPD Lt. Leath McClure said this was “an isolated incident, there was no active shooter inside the mall.”

Shoppers were briefly locked down in stores and then evacuated from the area.

The call came in at 5:35 p.m.

Police are continuing their investigation. No suspects are in custody as of Sunday night.

