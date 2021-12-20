Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SFA basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A scheduled game between Stephen F. Austin and Jackson State University has been canceled due to issues with COVID-19.

As the game will not be rescheduled, anyone who purchased tickets for the Dec. 21 game can choose to either make a donation toward the Purple Lights Fund or have the credit applied to another game this season.

For any questions or additional information, please call the SFA Athletic Ticket Office at 936-468-5225 or email at tickets@sfasu.edu.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.
Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old
Roberts won Juror’s choice and the People’s choice award for his painting entitled, “Messenger”.
SFA professor wins worldwide art competition
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Hempstead ISD bus crash kills one adult
Lynnie Chatman
Affidavit: Livingston man beat father to death

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols
2021 Aggie Football Bowl Moments
Top 10 Moments from 2021 Texas A&M Football Season
-
Top 10 Moments from 2021 Texas A&M Football Season - #10
FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL...
NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players