Suspect arrested in Mexia apartment shooting

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - On December 10, the Mexia Police Department responded to a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Ross Street.

After their initial investigation, MPD named 17-year-old Eric Roman Henderson as a person of interest.

The following day, Henderson was arrested and booked into the Limestone County Jail.

Henderson is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

