Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Advocates push for clemency for Black soldiers in 1917 riot

A group of attorneys and advocates are seeking clemency for 110 Black soldiers who were...
A group of attorneys and advocates are seeking clemency for 110 Black soldiers who were convicted in a mutiny and riots at a military camp in Houston in 1917.(Library of Congress)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A group of attorneys and advocates are seeking clemency for 110 Black soldiers who were convicted in a mutiny and riots at a military camp in Houston in 1917.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the South Texas College of Law Houston and the NAACP have signed an agreement pledging to continue fighting for clemency for the soldiers of the all-Black Third Battalion of the U.S. Army’s 24th Infantry Regiment.

They plan to ask the Secretary of the Army to posthumously grant honorable discharges and urge the Army Board for Correction of Military Records to recommend pardons to President Joe Biden.

The soldiers were either executed or given long prison sentences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Bobby Halbert, 70, of Center, was arrested on charges of child pornography, sexual assault of...
Center man arrested on sexual assault, child porn charges
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Roberts won Juror’s choice and the People’s choice award for his painting entitled, “Messenger”.
SFA professor wins worldwide art competition
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

A San Antonio man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being convicted of killing an...
Texas man convicted in baby’s death gets life in prison
Two injured in shooting at Lubbock Mall
Teen boy arrested after shots fired at West Texas mall
Shelby County deputy in near head-on crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference at Rio Grande City, Texas, on Saturday....
Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd