SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are searching for three-year-old Lina Sardar Khil who was last seen Monday evening.

Khil was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes.

Authorities believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have information, call San Antonio Police at (210) 207-7660.

