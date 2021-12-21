Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brandon Belt, Angelina Co. community raise $3,400 for Salvation Army

Brandon Belt
Brandon Belt(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Brandon Belt and the Angelina County community was able to raise $3,400 for the Lufkin Salvation Army back on December 15.

The San Francisco Giants first baseman announced on Facebook over the weekend that the community donated $1,700 during the two hours he range the bell and met fans at the Lufkin Walmart.

“This is one thing I wanted my son to see,” Belt said at the event. “People giving back and how much it effects the community and effects a family. They don’t always get to see this part of the community and life. I want them to see how they can help when they get older.”

Belt had told his supporters on social media that he would match the donations that came into the kettle.

“This community helped raise me,” Belt said. “They had a lot to do with me getting into Major League Baseball. I just wanted to say thank you. The best way to do that is sometimes give out monetarily, sometimes take pictures, sometime sign autographs so we are out here trying to raise money for a good cause.”

