COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA

DENVER, Colorado (KTRE) - Following numerous positive COVID 19 tests within the Lamar women’s basketball program, the Cardinals will enter a 10-day period of quarantine beginning on Dec. 21.

As a result, Lamar will be unable to play its scheduled WAC contests against Sam Houston on Dec. 30 and Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 1.

Conference policy dictates those games will be considered forfeits for the purpose of seeding for the 2022 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournament. The games will be considered no-contests for NET rankings per NCAA guidelines.

