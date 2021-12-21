Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA

(Stephen F. Austin State University)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colorado (KTRE) - Following numerous positive COVID 19 tests within the Lamar women’s basketball program, the Cardinals will enter a 10-day period of quarantine beginning on Dec. 21.

As a result, Lamar will be unable to play its scheduled WAC contests against Sam Houston on Dec. 30 and Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 1.

Conference policy dictates those games will be considered forfeits for the purpose of seeding for the 2022 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournament. The games will be considered no-contests for NET rankings per NCAA guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Bobby Halbert, 70, of Center, was arrested on charges of child pornography, sexual assault of...
Center man arrested on sexual assault, child porn charges
Shelby County deputy in near head-on crash
Roberts won Juror’s choice and the People’s choice award for his painting entitled, “Messenger”.
SFA professor wins worldwide art competition

Latest News

Brandon Belt
Brandon Belt, Angelina Co. community raise $3,400 for Salvation Army
Ladyjacks pick up Monday win over Southeastern Louisiana
Brandon Belt KTRE
Brandon Belt, Angelina Co. community raise $3,400 for Salvation Army
SFA Ladyjacks vs SLU
Ladyjacks pick up Monday win over Southeastern Louisiana