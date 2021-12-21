East Texan wins preliminary social impact, is top 10 finalist at Miss America 2021

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texan and Miss Texas 2021 Mallory Fuller is a Miss America 2021 Top 10 finalist.

“I am so thankful to be Miss Texas, but also to represent my hometown of Fairfield which is where I grew up, but also Tyler, living here now,” Fuller said. “The reaction from the people that I’m surrounded with just made me feel so incredibly loved.”

Miss America 2021 marks the 100th year of the competition.

“It’s always been me watching the women that I look up to, watching the women that inspired me being called for the Top 10, or being crowned Miss America, and so hearing my name called for the Top 10 was so surreal,” Fuller said.

Fuller also won the preliminary award for her social impact, Mallory’s Mission.

“I’ve been watching Miss America since I was little girl and so to be one of the four that was chosen for a preliminary award was just so incredibly exciting,” Fuller said.

Mallory’s Mission is suicide prevention, a mission that stemmed from losing her friend Johnny to suicide in high school. She believes that by normalizing conversations about suicide and education, we can prevent this tragedy before it happens.

Mallory wrote and published two children’s books, “Henry’s Happy Heart” and “Henry Gets Help.” The books focus on mental health in a kid-friendly way. Mallory reads the books to children across the state, and has now shared her mission on a national stage that led to her award.

“When we think about suicide, it’s still something that is so taboo and so stigmatized, so to be able to take that to a national stage, is to kind of normalize the conversation around it,” Fuller said.

Fuller describes her entire experience at the centennial anniversary of Miss America as surreal.

“It’s really cool to now have not just a friend, but a close friend in every state of America. We were making Tik Tok videos, sometimes we were napping on the stage, all kinds of fun things. Only one woman gets to walk away from the week as Miss America but the rest of us have 50 new best friends.”

Fuller will serve as Miss Texas until June 2022.

“I get to continue to advocate for suicide prevention and I truly believe that I am saving lives when I’m talking about suicide and when I’m teaching people about the warning signs and what they can do.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.