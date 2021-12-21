First Alert: One more cold night before we start warming up

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This first day of winter actually felt like a winter day for us in the Piney Woods. A light freeze this morning gave way to a cool sunshine this afternoon.

With clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds in place tonight, it will be another cold night throughout east Texas as overnight lows drop into the lower-to-middle 30′s. This means a few communities may touch freezing very briefly right around sunrise tomorrow. Areas west of Highway 59 and closer to the Trinity River should stay above freezing as lows should generally be in the middle 30′s in these locales.

Wednesday will be another doozy as we bask in sunshine with daytime highs topping out in the middle 60′s. This is slightly above average, but pretty darn close to where we should be for this time of year.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for the foreseeable future, we will get to enjoy lots of sun-filled, blue skies during the day and starlit skies at night with no rain expected as we approach the Christmas holiday.

Once we get into Thursday and transition toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, our winds will pick up in speed, becoming breezy and coming in out of the south-southwest. This will lead to a rapid warming trend just in time for the Christmas holiday here in the Piney Woods.

We are looking at lows in the lower-to-middle 60′s with highs in the upper 70′s to right around the 80-degree mark from Friday through early next week, leading to temperatures trending about twenty-to-thirty degrees above average.

