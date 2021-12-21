Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ladyjacks pick up Monday win over Southeastern Louisiana

SFA Ladyjacks vs SLU
SFA Ladyjacks vs SLU(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After losing two games on the road last week, the SFA Ladyjacks returned to the win column on Monday against Southeastern Louisiana with a 70-38 win.

“I am glad for the kids with the way we bounced back from the Portland and Gonzaga trip,” SFA head coach Mark Kellogg said. “We did not think we played up to our standards. We got going but it was not our best.”

The team was led in scoring by Avery Brittingham and Aiyana Johnson who each ended the day with 14 points. Stephanie Visscher finished with 10 points to round out the trio of double digit scoring. The team finished the nonconference portion of their schedule at 9-3. The next time the team plays will be December 30 at UT-Rio Grande Valley to start their first run through the Western Athletic Conference.

“Our three losses came to teams in the top 60 RPI,” Kellogg said. “There is nothing wrong with those losses. We would like to have some of them back. We have some quality wins mixed in there. I think we feel good where we are. The prep for the WAC will start now.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

