Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats

By Mariya Murrow and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) – Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently began as a dispute over seats.

An officer at the scene told CBS46 a man shot another man who was apparently sitting in his assigned seat during a viewing of the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie Monday night at the AMC theater in the area.

The man shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable.

Police are searching for the alleged shooter who ran away.

Community members say they are shaken by the shooting, concerned with their safety.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

