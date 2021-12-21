Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County survey results highlight need for more reliable, affordable broadband

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The results of broadband survey for Nacogdoches County are in. No real surprises. Residents want and need more reliable broadband service at affordable prices. But the data is valuable for a community when attempting to attract providers to the region Connected Nation conducted the survey.

The Nacogdoches County online portal is now live! The link to access it is here: https://connectednation.org/nacogdoches-county-texas/.

Broadband Solution Manager Sierra Sees talked with Donna McCollum today about how the information will be used.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Bobby Halbert, 70, of Center, was arrested on charges of child pornography, sexual assault of...
Center man arrested on sexual assault, child porn charges
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Roberts won Juror’s choice and the People’s choice award for his painting entitled, “Messenger”.
SFA professor wins worldwide art competition
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches County survey results highlight need for more reliable, affordable broadband
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches County survey results highlight need for more reliable, affordable broadband
Shelby County deputy in near head-on crash
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Foggy start to the day for some, but abundant sunshine this afternoon
An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who had health issues, is the first known person to die in the...
1st known US death related to omicron variant confirmed in Texas