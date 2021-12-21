National Weather Service releases additional details about Saturday’s tornado in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - As a cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley Saturday, the boundary brought a line of rain & strong thunderstorms along with it. A few of which ended up being severe / tornado warned, especially as the activity pushed across the far southern and eastern reaches of the area. A survey conducted by the National Weather Service office in Houston confirmed Saturday evening that a tornado occurred within the warned storm in Northeastern Montgomery County earlier in the day.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 20th UPDATE
The Houston/Galveston National Weather Service office released additional information regarding Saturday’s tornado that touched down outside of the community of Cut and Shoot. The details below are still considered to be “preliminary” as the agency attempts to determine if the path extended into San Jacinto County. The area in question is not readily accessible due to little or no road access.
|Rating
|EF-1
|Estimate Peak Wind
|90 mph
|Path Length
|1.5672 miles
|Path Width
|100 yards
|Fatalities / Injuries
|0 / 0
|Start Time
|10:52am
|Start Location
|3 miles northeast of Cut and Shoot
|End Time
|10:54am
|End Location
|5 miles northeast of Cut and Shoot
Survey Summary:
***This information is not final, and is subject to change. If/when there are updates we will post those to this article at kbtx.com.
