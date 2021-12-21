Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Shelby County deputy in near head-on crash

(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Shelby County deputy was involved in a crash while on duty Tuesday according to Sheriff Kevin Windham.

Windham confirmed a crash involving Deputy Josh Anders occurred at 3:30 a.m. The DPS preliminary report said Anders crossed the center line. Sheriff Windham called it a “near” head-on collision with Anders heading south on US 96 six miles north of Center, between Center and Tenaha.

According to Sheriff Windham, it took over an hour to extract the other driver from his vehicle, the other man is a 24-year-old from Tenaha. He was taken to LSU Health in Shreveport.

Anders was treated and released at a Nacogdoches emergency room with minor injuries, according to Windham.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Bobby Halbert, 70, of Center, was arrested on charges of child pornography, sexual assault of...
Center man arrested on sexual assault, child porn charges
Roberts won Juror’s choice and the People’s choice award for his painting entitled, “Messenger”.
SFA professor wins worldwide art competition
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
SFA basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Foggy start to the day for some, but abundant sunshine this afternoon
An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who had health issues, is the first known person to die in the...
1st known US death related to omicron variant confirmed in Texas
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Brandon Belt
Brandon Belt, Angelina Co. community raise $3,400 for Salvation Army