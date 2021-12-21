Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas man convicted in baby’s death gets life in prison

A San Antonio man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being convicted of killing an...
A San Antonio man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being convicted of killing an 11-month-old boy he was babysitting in 2017.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A San Antonio man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being convicted of killing an 11-month-old boy he was babysitting in 2017.

Last month, Bexar County jurors found 27-year-old Miguel Gutierrez guilty in the death of Xzavier Cortez. A judge sentenced him Monday. The boy’s mother had left the child and his three siblings in Gutierrez’s care in November 2017.

Gutierrez denied he hurt Xzavier, but while being interviewed by San Antonio police detectives following his arrest, said he squeezed the child “too hard.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Bobby Halbert, 70, of Center, was arrested on charges of child pornography, sexual assault of...
Center man arrested on sexual assault, child porn charges
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Roberts won Juror’s choice and the People’s choice award for his painting entitled, “Messenger”.
SFA professor wins worldwide art competition
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

A group of attorneys and advocates are seeking clemency for 110 Black soldiers who were...
Advocates push for clemency for Black soldiers in 1917 riot
Two injured in shooting at Lubbock Mall
Teen boy arrested after shots fired at West Texas mall
Shelby County deputy in near head-on crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference at Rio Grande City, Texas, on Saturday....
Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd