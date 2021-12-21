Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Foggy start to the day for some, but abundant sunshine this afternoon

By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting this morning off on a partly cloudy and foggy note, with temps in the lows 30s. As we go through the morning, skies will be clearing. This afternoon you can expect abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50s - near normal for this time of year. Tonight, not as cold as this morning, overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tomorow afternoon we’ll keep the warming trend going and see highs in the mid 60s under sunny skies. As we go through the week, we’ll see intervals of clouds and sun, with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s yet again. By Christmas Weekend, we’ll be pushing the low 80s in Deep East Texas. Through this entire period, we stay dry; however, there are some indications we could see rain return to East Texas by early or middle of next week.

