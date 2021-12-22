Baby among 3 dead in Tyler County wreck

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Three people, including a 4-month-old baby, died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on FM 92 in Tyler County Monday.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred about two-tenths of a mile south of County Road 4890.

The preliminary crash report shows that at about 6:50 a.m., Shannon Daffron, 28, of Spurger, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet south on FM 92. At the same time, Jacob Hutson, of Lumberton, was driving a 2009 Honda passenger car north on the same road.

The Honda went off the road to the right and then swerved back to the left, causing it to go into a side skid into the southbound lane, the press release stated. The SUV then struck the Honda.

A Tyler County justice of the peace pronounced Hutson and his two passengers dead at the scene. According to the press release, the passengers were Christina Gray, 18, of Silsbee, and 4-month-old River Hutson.

EMS personnel took Daffron to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of her injuries, the press release stated.

“There is no additional information for release at this time,” the press release stated.

