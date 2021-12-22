Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Now: NASA to launch world’s biggest, most powerful telescope

By Jeremy Butler
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with Stefanie Milam, JWST Deputy Project Scientist for Planetary Science at NASA as the agency prepares to launch the James Webb Space Telescope. Like a time machine, scientists telescope is so powerful it will see the very first stars and galaxies that formed after the formation of the universe. Additionally, Milam said it will help scientists probe the atmospheres of planets around other stars in search of the ingredients needed for life.

