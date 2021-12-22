First Alert: Warming up and becoming breezy as we near Christmas Day

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Sun-filled skies, starlit nights, and warming temperatures will be on full display as we near Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

With clear skies in place, it will be a chilly night, but not as cold as recent nights. Look for overnight lows to drop into the upper 40′s.

Thursday will be another doozy as we bask in sunshine with daytime highs topping out in the lower 70′s.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for the foreseeable future, we will get partly cloudy skies with no rain expected as we approach the Christmas holiday.

Once we get into Thursday and transition toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, our winds will pick up in speed, becoming breezy and coming in out of the south-southwest. This will lead to a rapid warming trend just in time for the Christmas holiday here in the Piney Woods.

We are looking at lows in the lower-to-middle 60′s with highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s from Friday through early next week, leading to temperatures trending about twenty-to-thirty degrees above average.

These balmy, December temperatures look to stay with us for the rest of the year as there are no signs of any more notable cold fronts coming down the pike for at least the next ten days.

With the warm and humid weather returning to our region, we may have just enough low-level moisture in place to generate a low-end, 20% rain chance by the middle of next week.

