Judge sentences ex-Texas County sheriff, his ex-chief deputy on forgery convictions

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced the former Texas County sheriff and his former chief deputy to three years of probation on forgery convictions.

John Beger found James Sigman guilty on one forgery count and his Chief Deputy Jennifer Tomaszewski guilty on two forgery counts. Sigman and Tomaszewski earlier faced multiple felony and misdemeanor charges ranging from endangering the welfare of a child, fraud, to unlawful use of a weapon. The judge acquitted the couple on those charges, saying the state provided insufficient evidence.

Investigators claimed Sigman hired Lt. Tomaszewski as a jailer in December of 2016. The sheriff then promoted her to jail administrator on July 12, 2017. After receiving her POST license after graduating from the sheriff’s academy, she then was named Texas County chief deputy. Investigators claim the two have been romantically linked since her first hiring date. Investigators say Lt. Tomaszewski acted as an arresting deputy, despite her not being commissioned to do so. Investigators say she used a gun to make an arrest.

Inmates in the jail told investigators Lt. Tomaszewski threatened them or used violent tactics. Investigators say another inmate, considered mentally disabled, was hit in the face by Lt. Tomaszewski while resisting arrest.

Investigators say Tomaszewski’s child was exposed to sexual predators and other violent offenders. The child also ate with inmates the state considers dangerous. Jail staff said there was nothing they could do out of fear of retribution.

They both will also pay a fine.

