Lufkin basketball off to an impressive 12-2 start

By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin basketball team could not have done much better through the first 14 games of the season.

Entering the Christmas break, Lufkin is 12-2 with their lone losses coming to South Oak Cliff and 4A No.2 Silsbee. The strength of the team has been not having to rely on just a few student-athletes.

“Depth is a strength this year,” Lufkin head coach JT McManus said. “During the tournament time, even though kids have been out for ,whatever reason we have continued momentum and kept things going.”

While several East Texas districts have started district play, Lufkin will not start district until January 14.

“The biggest thing we haven’t had and will be excited about is getting some practice time. We haven’t got much of that in tournament play. We are a month away from starting district so there are things to get better at,” McManus said.

