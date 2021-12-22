Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin City Council approves action to acquire downtown Thrash Building

Lufkin City Council plans to condemn 'Thrash Building' and turn area into a public parking space
By Brianna Linn
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -The Lufkin City Council voted Tuesday night to begin steps necessary to either purchase or take by eminent domain the property that is commonly known as “Cotton Square” or the “Thrash Building.”

Eminent domain is defined as the ability for a city to take land for a public purpose while still properly compensating the parties with the fair market value of the property. The four current owners of the property are Jane A. Johnson Family LLC, Lillian Armstrong, Kasa Family LTD Partnership and Dwight Thrash Trust. Lufkin City Manager Bruce Green said the City seldom makes a decision like this, but the city council found it necessary in this circumstance.

“In this instance we have First Street along there and there are a number of public buildings. And there is an entertainment facility, The Pines Theatre. All of those things. We’re about to do a significant amount of work along that area and there’s going to be a tremendous need for public parking,” Green said.

Green said this commercial building is mostly vacant, aside from the existing radio station. He said most of the building is empty while some areas are burned down from a previous fire.

