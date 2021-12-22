Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police release video footage of man holding up Marshall convenience store

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department has released surveillance video off an aggravated robbery that happened last Friday.

Police say on Dec. 17, an aggravated robbery was committed at a gas station convenience store in the 2700 block of Victory Dr.

The suspect arrived in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Bossier City, Louisiana. The video shows that the suspect parked the car at a gas pump, and then walked inside, as if to pay. However, as he approached the cashier behind the counter, he is shown in the video pulling out a handgun and pointing it in the cashier’s direction. He took what the cashier handed over, and turned to run out of the store.

The video shows he dropped something as he left the store.

If you recognize the suspect shown in this video please contact Marshall PD at 903-935-4543. If you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip using the P3 mobile app or call 903-935-9969.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Shelby County deputy in near head-on crash
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Miguel Garcia 30
Nacogdoches County deputies make arrest in child shooting
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,533 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

Latest News

East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2021
Source: Gray News Media
Baby among 3 dead in Tyler County wreck
The Marshall Police Department has released surveillance video off an aggravated robbery that...
Police release video footage of man holding up Marshall convenience store
Lufkin City Manager Bruce Green will retire at the end of January next year.
Lufkin city manager retiring after 14 years of service