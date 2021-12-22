Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Polk County man’s autopsy results lead to arrest of sister

Peggy Sue Simmons
Peggy Sue Simmons(Titus County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Following an autopsy of a Polk County man, officials have arrested his sister for his murder.

On Dec. 6 at approximately 9:40 p.m., detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s responded to the home of 67-year-old Aaron Earl Figgs, in the Leggett area of Polk County where they discovered Figgs deceased, in his bed, with evidence of possible foul play. His sister, Peggy Sue Simmons, was at the home with him at the time of his death and she was interviewed by detectives.

The following morning, detectives attended the autopsy of Figgs conducted by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. It was determined that he died from an injury that caused him to bleed to death.

On Dec. 22, detectives obtained an arrest warrant, charging Peggy Sue Simmons with murder. Simmons was arrested at the Pardon and Parole Office in Huntsville and then transported to the Walker County Jail. Simmons was on parole for unrelated events and her parole was revoked at that time.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

