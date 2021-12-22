The Vision Box in Nacogdoches raises bar for traditional photo booth

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Finding the perfect setting for a selfie or special photograph just got easier thanks to a new Nacogdoches business called The Vision Box.

A selfie studio owned by Dixie Rose Daniels raises the bar on the traditional photo booth.

The Vision Box lives up to its name the moment you step through the door.

A sunlit stained glass window seems to watch every move. A floor popping with color leads visitors to booths of imagination and creativity.

“It’s fuzzy,” said a shy little girl upon noticing one booth is covered with shaggy fabric.

Dixie Rose Daniels, the owner of The Vision Box, sees how cell phones and social media are driving people’s activities.

“Get in one of the booths or get in all of the booths. There are selfie rings at each one, so lighting is good,” Daniels said. “The lighting is different in some of them. They’re theme-based, event-based.”

Daniels’ canvas isn’t traditional. She’s best known for her downtown murals.

Now she’s choosing smaller walls with the vision to rotate the photo stations with the help of other artists.

“To be exposed to other artists around here. Be inspired by local art. It’s a very art-based place. Not just social media-driven but definitely art-driven,” said Daniels.

A gold-lit chair, an eyeful of eyes, and a “Friends” couch will help users create clever images.

“These new phones that people have take such great pictures already, so that’s why a professional photographer aisnot needed to come here, but certainly they’re welcome to come also,” Daniels said.

Daniels plans to offer the facility to pro photographers during special hours.

No matter the photographer, the goal is to have fun while capturing a moment you’ll never want removed from your photo collections.

The Vision Box will open after the first. It’s located at 2106 North Street, a block north of Stephen F. Austin State University. Hours and admission will be on Instagram.

A Facebook page is in development.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.