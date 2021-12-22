Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: The Vision Box in Nacogdoches raises bar on traditional photo booth

Pictured is the entrance to The Vision Box, a new business in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Donna McCollum
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Finding the perfect setting for a selfie or special photograph just got easier thanks to a new Nacogdoches business called The Vision Box.

Imaginative backdrops by owner Dixie Rose Daniels raise the bar on the traditional photo booth.

Daniels spoke with KTRE’S Donna McCollum about the concept she’s introducing in the Oldest Town in Texas..

The Vision Box will open after the first. It’s located at 2106 North Street, a block north of Stephen F. Austin State University. A soft opening will happen after the first. Hours and admission will be available on Instagram@the.vision.box. A Facebook page is in development.

