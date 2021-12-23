Ambulance driver killed in Angelina County wreck

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man driving an ambulance was killed in a two-vehicle wreck early Thursday.

Joshua Zaborowski, 30, of Dayton, died at the scene around 1:20 a.m. The wreck occurred on U.S. 69, two miles south of Lufkin.

According to the DPS report, Zaborowski was driving a 2012 Ford ambulance north on U.S. 69 and, for an unknown reason, drove into the southbound lane and struck a 2001 Chevy SUV in the front left portion. The ambulance then continued driving south for a short distance before it traveled off the road and overturned.

A passenger with Zaborowski was taken to a Lufkin hospital for treatment. A patient onboard the ambulance was also taken to a Lufkin hospital.

The driver of the Chevy was also taken to a Lufkin hospital.

