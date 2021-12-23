COVID-19 derails SFA men’s basketball schedule

DENVER, Colorado (KTRE) - Due to COVID-19 protocols with the UT Rio Grande Valley men’s basketball program, the Vaqueros will be unable to play scheduled WAC contests against Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 30 and Sam Houston on Jan. 1.

The Western Athletic Conference continues to work with institutional leadership to explore the current COVID-19 policy and any changes that might be warranted based on the current landscape. Any potential adjustments will be determined prior to the start of conference play on Dec. 30.

Regardless of WAC policy, the games will be considered no-contests for NET rankings per NCAA guidelines.

