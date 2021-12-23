East Texas family offers $10K reward for information on shooting, death of Therapet

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family wants to know who’s responsible for shooting and killing their therapy pet.

Six-and-half-year-old Chief was shot Dec. 6 on Eastside Road near Lake Tyler. He died the next day from injuries suffered in the shooting. As his family prepares to spend this Christmas without their beloved pet, they’re offering a big reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

Chief's official Therapet "business card" (Blake Holland/KLTV)

“From birth on, he was a very laid back, very relaxed, very mellow animal,” said Patti Mehling, Chief’s owner.

Mehling says Chief was a certified Therapet, an animal trained to promote health, hope, and healing.

“I had noted on the back of his Therapet business card that he was a big dog, but he thought he was a little dog,” she said.

Photos of Chief with children show just how calm and caring he was, says Mehling.

A photo shows Chief with a child. (Courtesy photo)

“I wanted to show the pictures to show that he in no way was ever offensive. He didn’t even bark.”

Traits that make Chief’s shooting and death even harder to believe. An x-ray captured after the shooting shows multiple bullet holes and appears to have shown the shots were fired from behind, according to Mehling.

“We feel that a person that would have killed the kind of dog that we had would do damage to people or to other animals,” she said.

Other residents living in the area have reported dogs going missing, but this is the first case of an animal being injured or killed. Along with working with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and a private investigator, the family is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead them to the person or persons responsible.

“But bigger than the reward is doing the right thing and protecting other animals,” Mehling said. “A good solid life has been ruined based on one person’s actions and we want justice for that.”

If you have information about the shooting, you are urged to call 903-520-6971.

A flyer shared by the family urges those with information to come forward. (Courtesy photo)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.