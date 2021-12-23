East Texas judge will be in theatres this weekend thanks to hobby outside of work

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judge Andy Dunklin is a Justice of the Peace during the week, but his weekend job of refereeing college football games has landed him roles in three movies.

“It’s just opportunities, and I’m certainly in the right place and the right time to get those opportunities. Certainly, I’m not an actor,” Dunklin said.

Dunklin said he started refereeing in 1982. His father was a football official for many years, and when he retired from that, Dunklin took it up.

“Began doing high school and junior high games. In 2002, I began doing college games, and it seems like I was doing football officiating on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. In the past couple of years, I’ve just stayed to doing Saturdays,” he said.

From all the years of officiating, he’s met people along the way and says he has a friend that is involved in the movie business.

“That friend is tasked with uniforms for those various movies. He does movies of all kinds, and so we know him, and he reaches out to some college officials that he knows and gets us to play those roles,” Dunklin said.

While they may not have any speaking roles, Dunklin said he’s learned a lot from being on set.

“You have to be patient. For one play that you may see in a movie that takes about five or ten seconds, it takes about three to four hours to film. So there is a lot that goes into that,” Dunklin said.

Dunklin said he referees 11 months out of the year and takes February off.

“I enjoy the preparation as much as I do the game. Watching video. We watch many hours of video of the two teams that are up and coming.,” he said. “We watch video of the game we just did as a group. We try to identify our weaknesses.”

You can see one of the movies in theatres starting tomorrow. It’s called “American Underdog.” The other comes out next summer.

