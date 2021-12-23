First Alert: Warm, southerly winds will lead to near record highs this Christmas weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the main jet stream and storm track staying well north of Texas, we will keep the warming trend going as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

We are looking at lows in the lower-to-middle 60′s with highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s from Friday through early next week, leading to temperatures trending about twenty-to-thirty degrees above average.

Christmas Eve will feature not only warm temperatures, but gusty winds throughout the day. We are looking at southwesterly winds of 10 to 15 mph, with wind gusts nearing 30 mph.

The record high for Christmas Day is 82, which occurred both in 1933 and 1955. We are forecasting 81 on Christmas Day, which will give 2021 a run for the record books. Our last notable warm Christmas Day was six years ago in 2015, where the Angelina County Airport topped out at 81-degrees.

These unseasonably warm temperatures will have many of you breaking out the shorts and t-shirts this holiday season.

These balmy, December temperatures look to stay with us for the rest of the year as there are no signs of any more notable cold fronts coming down the pike for at least the next ten days.

Next week’s weather will look and feel warm and muggy as we continue to trend well above average for late December. The only notable item to mention is that we may have enough low-level moisture in place to where an approaching frontal boundary may be able to bring in a 30% chance of widely scattered showers by next Wednesday and Thursday. Any rain we see next week will generally be short-lived, not providing too many disruptions to your daily routine.

