Lufkin family escapes home fire after hearing ‘boom’

600 block of North Raguet Street, Lufkin
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin family escaped a house fire without injury Wednesday night.

Four family members told Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman that they were home around 10:20 p.m. when they heard a “boom” saying “the house then filled with smoke and flames”.

Jarman added that the family said it started in a back bedroom of the house in the 600 block of North Raguet Street.

The family escaped uninjured and one of them went across the street to a convenience store to call 911.

Lufkin Fire responded with four engines, two chiefs, two support staff and 20 personnel. The first unit arrived at 10:24 p.m. and began extinguishing the fire. The fire was called under control at 12:20 a.m.

Jarman said the fire is not suspicious in nature and that it will be difficult to determine a cause due to the extensive damage.

The fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

